Italian Marines case: Pinarayi calls for fair trial, compensation in letter to PM Modi

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan urged the Centre to make "earnest efforts" to build international pressure to ensure a fair trial is held against the two Italian marines who shot and killed two fishermen off the Kerala coast in 2012.

In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Pinarayi said: "It is quite shocking that such a grave crime committed against our citizens is not being brought to justice in our country. The matter definitely deserved a more sensitive and cautious handling from the beginning and during the proceedings in the ITLOS (International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea), as it involved the loss of life of two innocent Indians."

The Hague-headquartered Permanent Court of Arbitration Tribunal had on Thursday upheld the conduct of the Indian authorities in the Enrica Lexie case in which the marines were accused of killing two Indian fishermen.

While stating that India was entitled to get compensation in the case, the tribunal had held that the marines cannot be prosecuted due to the official immunity enjoyed by them.

Pinarayi also sought Modi's intervention in getting just compensation to the families of the fishermen.

Whatever be the technicalities of the International conventions, the decision has "resulted in added grief to the bereaved families and people of Kerala," Pinarayi said and conveyed the state's "strong feelings" on the issue.

Though the perpetrators of the crime have escaped their trial in India, all other possible actions need to be taken, he added.

On February 15, 2012, two Indian fishermen aboard the Indian fishing vessel, St. Antony, were allegedly killed by two Italian marines aboard the Italian tanker 'Enrica Lexie' off the coast of Kerala. The Indian Navy intercepted the Italian tanker and detained the two marines, triggering an international conflict over legal jurisdiction and functional immunity. The two marines were released and returned to Italy after two and four years, respectively. The Arbitral Tribunal was tasked to resolve the conflict over jurisdiction.

The two Italian marines detained by Indian Navy.

Congress accuses Modi of playing foul

Congress president Mullapally Ramachandran had on Friday accused the prime minister of foul play over the way the independent court of the United Nations came out with its judgment.

The Congress party has said that the case was seen only under the rules of navigation, while the criminal case was not looked into and this is a huge lapse on the part of the Modi government.

Ramachandran in a statement wondered why this particular judgement surfaced only after a month since it was announced.

"This delay is purposefully done to escape the ire of the people and is also against the directive of the Supreme Court. The then UPA government and also then Kerala Chief Minister Oommen Chandy did their best to ensure justice for the victims. But ever since Modi took over the reins, things went in the wrong direction as he and the Italian government had a secret understanding," said Ramachandran.