SC verdict in Padmanabha Swamy Temple case today

New Delhi: The Supreme Court will pronounce the verdict in the Sree Padmanabha Swamy Temple administration case on Monday. The SC will give the verdict on the petitions filed against the Kerala High Court order that said the state government should take over the administration of the Padmanabha Swamy Temple in Thiruvananthapuram, which is considered one of the richest temples in the country.

The controversy over the administration and management of the historic temple has been pending in the apex court for last nine years in the wake of charges of alleged financial irregularities.

The High Court on January 31, 2011, had ruled that after the demise of Travancore's last Maharaja, the temple was vested in the government. As there is no provision for the temple to be handed over to the next scion of the royal family, the government should take over the temple, the HC ruled.

Uthradam Thirunal Marthanda Varma had approached the Supreme Court against the HC order. The apex court then stayed the HC order on May 2, 2011.

The top court had also directed that there shall be a detailed inventory of the articles, valuables, ornaments in Kallaras (vaults).

On July 8, 2011, the apex court had said that “opening of kallara 'B' is to be kept in abeyance till further orders”.

In July 2017, the apex court had said it would examine the claims that one of the vaults the temple contained extraordinary treasure with 'mystical' energy.

It had passed a slew of directions including on the security of the treasures, auditing of accounts and repair of the deity.

However, the court ordered to prepare an inventory of the assets in the temple vaults. Gopal Subramaniam, who was appointed as amicus curiae, and former Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) Vinod Rai had submitted a report to the court on the temple administration and its assets.

The erstwhile Travancore Royals contended that even though privy purse and princely rule have ended, the personal privileges of the king have not ceased to exist. Though the temple was open to the public, the royal family had the right over the temple administration.

However, the state government contended that amicus curie and the former CAG had found irregularities in the temple administration. And that an administrative model similar to that of the Guruvayur Temple should be considered for the Padmanabha Swamy Temple.

A bench of Justices U U Lalit and Indu Malhotra had on April 10 last year reserved its judgement on the pleas challenging the January 31, 2011 verdict of the Kerala High Court in the matter.

The sprawling temple, an architectural splendour in granite, was rebuilt in its present form in the 18th century by the Travancore Royal House which had ruled southern Kerala and some adjoining parts of Tamil Nadu before integration of the princely state with the Indian Union in 1947.

Even after India's independence, the temple continued to be governed by a trust controlled by the erstwhile royal family for whom Lord Padmanabha (Vishnu) is their family deity.