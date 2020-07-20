LDF govt acting in 'wayward' manner: Chennithala writes to Yechury, seeks action against Pinarayi

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala on Monday shot off a letter to CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury, alleging that the LDF government in Kerala, led by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, was functioning in a "wayward" manner and seeking action against him.

"This primarily concerns corruption, nepotism and criminalisation of the state administration and gross deviation from the CPI(M)'s proclaimed ideology and code of conduct for party leaders holding public office, a position that has been sharpened over the decades by the numerous party congresses and plenums", Chennithala said in the letter.

He also referred to the sensational gold smuggling case, in which an attempt was made to smuggle in the yellow metal through diplomatic channel.

"The highlight in the case is the alleged links of M Sivasankar, IAS, a confidante of the chief minister, with the main accused", the Congress leader said.

"The chief minister and his office has come under a cloud over the decisions that have been taken on several issues, even keeping the state cabinet in the dark," he charged.

Apart from the unilateral and authoritarian nature of such a decision, Chennithala said he was appalled by the "blatant ideological deviations" that have been committed.

"As a party which claims to hold high political moral grounds, the onus is on its leadership, with you as the helmsman, to explain this state of affairs and take necessary action against an erring chief minister", he said adding the silence of the party on crucial issues related to the LDF's functioning was "deafening".