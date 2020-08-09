Five killed as heavy rain wreak havoc in Kerala, red alert in Malappuram, Wayanad & Idukki

Thiruvananthapuram/Kochi/Kozhikode: Five people, including a three-year-old, were killed in Kerala on Saturday as heavy rain lashed parts of the state causing floods, landslides and pushing hundreds to relief camps across the state.

The deceased were identified as Nethal (3), native of Chennam-Pallippuram, Anandan (60) of Mavelikkara in Alappuzha district, N B Pradeep (38), native of Seethangoli, Kabilath (85) of Konnakkad in Kasaragod district and Babu (52) of Chapparapadavu in Kannur district.

Saraswathi (70) from Ramankary in Kuttanadu region of Alappuzha district was found missing on Friday. Search is on to find her.

The state has been witnessing incessant rain since Friday, which has caused loss of many lives, severe damages to houses and livelihoods of people in the hilly district of Idukki. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) had predicted "very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall" from August 6, Thursday, till August 9, Sunday.

According to the State Disaster Management Authority, Kerala received an average rainfall of 95 mm till Saturday, while Vadakara in Kozhikode district recorded 32.7 cm of rain, the heaviest in the state.

Red alert in three district

A red alert has been sounded for Idukki, Wayanad and Malappuram districts on Sunday. The Met department has predicted extremely heavy rainfall in these regions on Sunday.

Orange alert has been sounded in Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod, while yellow alert issued in Palakkad, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Kottayam and Alappuzha districts.

In its morning update, released at 7am on Sunday, the weatherman said, "moderate to heavy rainfall accompanied with gusty wind speed reaching 40 kmph is likely at one or two places in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Idukki, Kottayam, Pathanamthitta, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur & Kasaragod districts of Kerala."

The Met department advised fishermen against venturing into seas as it expects "strong wind with speed reaching 50-60 kmph" along and off the coasts of Kerala, Karnataka and Lakshadweep.

"High waves in the range of 3.5 - 3.8 meters are forecasted till 23:30 hours (11.30 pm) of August 10 along the Kerala coast from Pozhiyoor in Thiruvananthapuram to Kasaragod," the Met department said on Sunday. Vaythiri in Wayanad received 19.3 cms of rain while Peerumedu in Idukki district got 18.5 cms.

In the four-month-long Southwest monsoon season, which began in June first week, Kerala has reported a total of 51 deaths till Thursday night due to various incidents of drowning, landslides, and tree fall.

Dams swell

Pamba, Achankovil, Meenachil, Manimala and Gayathri rivers in the state remain in spate due to the incessant rains on Sunday. As a result, Ponmudi, Kundala, Kallarkutty, Irattayar, Lower Periyar, Kallar dams in Idukki, Moozhiyar, Pamba dams in Pathanamthitta, Peringalkuthu dam in Thrissur and Kakkayam dam in Kozhikode district have swollen.

Two landslides were reported near Kakkayam dam on Friday. However, no causalities have been reported so far.

The authorities have issued orange alert for Pamba dam, which the second alert before the opening of the shutters of the dam. The waterlevel has touched 983.05 meter on Sunday.

Red alert, which is the third and final warning before the opening of the shutters, will be issued when the waterlevel reach 984.5 meter and the shutters will be opened at 985 meter, the officials said.

Those living along the banks of Pamba river should maintain caution, Pathanamthitta District Collector P B Nooh said on Saturday.

Mullaperiyar on alert

On Friday evening, the neighbouring Tamil Nadu government has announced the first alert for the opening of Mullaperiyar dam as the water level touched 132.6 ft. The second alert will be sounded if the water level rises 2 ft more. The dam likely to be opened if the rains in the region continue.

Rescue mission continues at Rajamala

Meanwhile, the rescue mission is continuing in full swing for the third day at Pettimudi near Rajamala in Idukki district, where a massive landslide destroyed at least 20 houses of tea estate workers on early Friday.

The death toll on Saturday climbed to 26 with 11 more bodies being recovered from the debris, as efforts were on amid continuing rains to locate those missing. As many as 78 people were staying at the spot where the tragedy occurred. Twelve of them were rescued on Friday.

However, swamp formation due to the presence of water in the landslide area is posing a big challenge to the rescue operations, the officials said.

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) chief in charge of south Indian state, Rekha Nambiar is leading the 55-member team which is entrusted with the search and rescue mission.

The picturesque landscape of Pettimudi was flattened into a rough patch of boulders and mud with parts of asbestos and tin sheets seen scattered around.

The incident is said to have occurred in the wee hours of Friday when a huge mound of earth fell on the "row houses" and two children and five women were among the deceased, most of whom were plantation workers from neighbouring Tamil Nadu.

Floods this year too

Many low-laying areas in Kozhikode, Thrissur, Ernakulam, Kottayam, Alappuzha and Pathanamthitta districts have been facing flood like situation since Friday.

The Meenachil river is overflowing at Pala town in Kottayam, flooding the Kottaramattom area. The river breached its banks at various spots along the Pala-Erattupetta road, prompting authorities to halt traffic through the route.

People residing close to Kakkadu river as well as natives of Maniyar, Perunad, Vadasserikkara, Ranni, Kozhenjery and Aranmula in Pathanamthitta district have been asked to stay vigilant. A flood alert has been sounded in low-lying areas of Chengannur (Pathanamthitta), Puthankavu, Idanadu and Mangalam.

Rains in hilly areas have caused a sudden rise in water level in rivers flowing through Ernakulam district, which was battered in the 2018 August deluge that claimed over 400 lives and left lakhs of people homeless in the state.

As a precautionary measure, the Ernakulam district administration has opened camps in Aluva and Muvattupuzha. Several families have been shifted to the camps after flood waters entered residential areas in Muvattupuzha, Kothamangalam, Kochi and Parvur taluks.

In view of landslides, Ernakulam District Collector S Suhas issued an order banning all mining activities in the district.

12 teams of NDRF

Meanwhile, the state government have deployed 12 teams of NDRF at various places in Kerala to address any contingency.

On Saturday, three teams from Arakkonam in Tamil Nadu reached Kerala. Most of them are deployed in the northern parts of the state. Three teams have been deployed for the rescue efforts at Pettimudi landslide site.

Rest of the teams are stationed at Wayanad, Palakkad, Thrissur, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam and Alappuzha districts.