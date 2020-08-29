Karunya Benevolent Fund scheme to end on August 31 

Kozhikode: The Karunya Benevolent Fund (KBF) medical assistance scheme will come to an end on August 31.

The state government has issued an order to shift the scheme under the State Health Agency by discontinuing four of its key benefits, including free medicine for kidney patients and financial assistance of Rs 1 lakh to organ donors.

There will also be no more financial assistance for palliative care under the scheme and no more reimbursement of expenses.

The government has ordered the termination of the Karunya scheme on August 31 and the transfer of beneficiaries to the Karunya Arogya Surakhsa Padhathi (KASP) under the State Health Agency (SHA). KBF employees will continue for another month to complete the shifting process.

The KBF, under the Revenue Department and run with the profits made from the sale of lottery, was the flagship project of the UDF government. From September 1, the benefit will be available only for inpatient treatment at hospitals empanelled in the SHA.

Hospitals reluctant

From the next month, there will be no exemption for treatment at hospitals not accredited under the SHA.

Indications are that this facility will not be available at some major hospitals, including Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences & Technology in Thiruvananthapuram.

Amala Hospital in Thrissur has said that it is not keen on renewing the registration under SHA. It is learnt that some other private hospitals will also opt out of the scheme.

Big blow to kidney patients

The biggest setback from the government move will be for kidney patients. There are 28,613 kidney patients registered with KBF. They are entitled to free medicine through the Medical Services Corporation. An amount of Rs 357.3 crore has been spent under this head alone. An end to KBF will put a question mark on the treatment of these patients.

Benefits that will be lost

Free medicine through Kerala Medical Services Corporation for kidney patients undergoing dialysis

Financial assistance for palliative care

Assistance of Rs 1 lakh given to an organ donor

The provision for reimbursing money spent by the patients themselves during emergencies.