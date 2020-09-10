Black money allegations: Special Branch seeks info on Malayalam movies

Kochi: State Special Branch CID has initiated a probe into allegations of black money being channelled into the Malayalam film industry (Mollywood).

The Special Branch shot off emails to the Kerala Film Chamber and Kerala Film Producers’ Association, seeking all details of the movies that were released from January 1, 2019, to August 31, 2020.

However, the Special Branch CID Ernakulam City DySP sought the details without specifying the reason for such an enquiry.

Information was sought on the movies made during the last 1.5 years, production cost, the number of movies that had a successful run at the box office, and details of the producers of such hit films. The Film Chamber (an association of the producers, distributors and theatre owners) has already replied to the Special Branch. The Film Producers' Association has informed the officials that they would reply soon.

Bengaluru drug case accused linked to gold smuggling: ED

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials have informed the court that they suspect that the Thiruvananthapuram gold smuggling case accused had got help from the accused in the drug case in Bengaluru.

The ED also said that the questioning of a high-profile person, against whom allegations were raised, is also under way. The ED report does not specifically name Bineesh Kodiyeri, son of CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan.

ED assistant director P Radhakrishnan, probe officer, and special prosecutor T A Unnikrishnan informed the court that 20 people were being questioned about the financial dealings in connection with the drug case.

The probe officers have also sought details from the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), which is probing the Bengaluru drug case. The details collected by the ED will also be handed over to the NCB.

The probe team also said that if Thiruvananthapuram gold smuggling case accused P S Sarith, Swapna Suresh and Sandeep Nair are let out on bail now, they would destroy evidence and flee. Their remand period has been extended till September 23.

A multi-probe agency was initiated after the Customs seized 30kg gold from a diplomatic baggage in Thiruvananthapuram in July.

Gold smuggling: 5 more accused

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arraigned five more people as accused in the diplomatic baggage gold smuggling case. With this, the total number of accused in the case is 30.

Kundamangalam native Mustafa, Ayikkarapadi native Abdul Asees, Nandu from Coimbatore, Raju of Thalassery, and Muhammed Shameer of Kozhikode were arraigned as accused. Checks were carried out at their homes and establishments.

The probe team has found that these five acted as middlemen to source the money for procuring the gold and then to sell off the smuggled gold.