After HC setback, Kerala govt moves SC against CBI probe into murder of Periya Youth Congress workers

The Kerala government has moved the Supreme Court challenging the high court's verdict allowing a CBI investigation into the Periya twin murder case in which activists of the ruling CPM are accused.

The Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government had suffered a huge setback last month after a division bench of the Kerala High Court ruled that the CBI will probe the murder of Youth Congress activists Sarathlal and Kripesh at Periya in Kasaragod.



The government moved the apex court challenging the high court order saying that the probe by the state police was almost over and charge-sheet had been filed. The government argued that there was no loopholes in the probe by the local police and requested the court to let the cops continue with the procedures in the case.



Congress leader and Kasaragod MP Rajmohan Unnithan said the government's move was quite expected as the CPM would go to any extend to save its top leaders involved in the case.



The Pinarayi government had brought in high-profile lawyers to defend them, after a single bench of the high court earlier directed a CBI probe, quashing the police charge-sheet in the case last year.

The government had come under fire from various quarters after they decided to approach the division bench against the single bench verdict. The gruesome murders took place on February 17, last year.

The family members of the victims and the Congress party have been demanding a CBI probe into the twin murders alleging that senior CPM leaders in the district conspired to eliminate the two young Congress workers. A Peethambaran, a local CPM leader is the prime accused in the case and is under arrest.

Kripesh, 19, and Sharath Lal (Joshy), 24, were attacked by three motorcycle-borne men while returning from an event. While Kripesh died at the Kasaragod district hospital, Sharath Lal succumbed to injuries on his way to a medical facility in Mangaluru, Karnataka.

