{{head.currentUpdate}}

  • SEARCH
  • SECTIONS

Thunderbolts police team stranded in Attappadi forests after heavy rains

Mail This Article

Email sent successfully

Try Again !

Thunderbolts police team stranded in Attappadi forests after heavy rains
SHARE

Agali (Palakkad): A Thunderbolts police team got stranded in forests after heavy rains prevented them from crossing the Bhavani river.

The police, forest and firefighters have launched an operation to rescue them.

The 12-member Thunderbolts team had entered the Attappadi forest from Malappuram on Saturday morning but got lost in the rain. Instead of coming out, they went deeper into the forests.
KERALA
NIA was looking for 5 terrorists in Kerala, arrested 3

Communication for the team became impossible as there was no mobile network and their mobile phones had also run out of charge.

The team reached the Bhavani river bank in the Murugala area around 6pm and got in touch with the Malappuram police station through a satellite phone.

Following this, the fire brigade from Mannarkkad, forest officials from Mukkali and the Agali police reached the spot and started the rescue operation, which continued through the night.

Heavy rains have continued in Silent Valley and the Attappadi forests. The high water level and strong current in the Bhavani river posed a challenge to the rescue operation.

Advertisement
MORE IN KERALA
SHOW MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
RELATED STORIES