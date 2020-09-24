Farmer hides under cot as wild elephants go on a rampage at his farm

Munnar: A 46-year-old farmer had a miraculous escape after he hid underneath a cot for hours as a herd of wild elephants went on a rampage at his farmland at Pazhathottam village near Vattavada panchayat in Idukki district on Tuesday night.

The victim, James, was found unconscious by the villagers the next morning.

James’ farmland is located around 3km away from his house. He usually spends the night at a shed at the farm to keep away the wild animals by bursting firecrackers and banging empty utensils.

Recounting the ordeal, James said, "There was not much trouble even late into the night. Then I went to sleep. A part of the roof fell on me with a loud sound around 2 am. I woke up with a start and saw wild elephants all around, their loud trumpet filled the air.

“Though I tried to make a run for it, I felt someone was pulling my overcoat from behind. I think my overcoat was caught in the tusks of one of the elephants. I wriggled out of the overcoat and made a lunge for the cot. I stayed under the cot as the elephants walked around for at least an hour. I don't remember what happened after that.”

When James did not return home on Wednesday morning, his wife Chandramekhala along with the neighbours went to the farmland. They found the herd of elephants and the partially-destroyed shed. All of them then made loud noises to chase away the tuskers.

The villagers found James lying under the cot. He had suffered injuries to his ribs and spine. They rushed him to the Vattavada primary health centre. He was later moved to the Tata hospital in Munnar.