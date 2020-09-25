CBI begins probe into Life Mission's financial dealings with Dubai-based Red Crescent

The Central Bureau of Investigation has begun an investigation into Life Mission's financial dealings with Dubai-based Red Crescent.

The probe agency filed a First Information Report in a special court in Ernakulam on Friday.

The case was registered based on a complaint by Congress MLA Anil Akkara, who alleged corruption to the tune of Rs 9 crore in the construction of 140 flats in his constituency Wadakkancherry.

Life Mission, the Kerala government's housing project for the homeless, has been mired in controversy in the wake of alleged gold smuggling via diplomatic baggage. The case is being probed by central investigative agencies.

Swapna Suresh, prime accused in the case, had reportedly told probe officials that the Rs 1 crore discovered in her bank locker was the “commission” she had received for securing the flat construction deal for Unitac Builders. This was later confirmed by the Unitac MD.



With the opposition parties alleging that ruling coalition is hand-in-glove with the smuggling racket, the state government on Wednesday ordered a Vigilance probe into the smuggling incident.



Alleging that Vigilance probe was just a government attempt to buy time, Opposition parties had earlier sought a CBI probe into the case.

