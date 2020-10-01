{{head.currentUpdate}}

Gold smuggling case: Kozhikode municipal councilor Karat Faisal in Customs custody

Kozhikode: Koduvally Municipal Councilor Karat Faisal into custody by the Customs Department in connection with the gold smuggling case by way of a diplomatic parcel through Thiruvananthapuram airport.

According to Customs, Faisal is the kingpin of the gold smuggling case, Manorama News reported.

Custom officials raided his house early morning on Thursday. Documents were also seized during the raid and Faisal's phone records are also being looked into.

Faisal will be taken to Kochi for further questioning. He is a relative of Karat Razak, MLA of Koduvally.

