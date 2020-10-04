Move on to regularise temporary govt staff en masse in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram: More than 50,000 people work in institutions run or controlled by the government, and universities on contract and daily-wage basis after getting appointments through political influence even as those who have registered with employment exchanges continue to wait for a job.

Now, there is a move by the government to make permanent the appointment of thousands of such people who have been working temporarily in various offices for three to 10 years. The aim is to confirm daily-wage and contract employees in various boards, corporations and co-operative societies before the term of the LDF government comes to an end.

The governing bodies have recommended to the government to make those temporary employees with 10 years of service permanent. For those with less than 10 years of experience, the plan is to conduct written test and interview and appoint them by complying with the reservation norms.

Temporary appointments in government entities are to be made through employment exchanges. Candidates can be appointed on a temporary basis from the relevant PSC rank list if a court issues such a direction. But those who have been waiting for a job by registering with employment exchanges and making it to the PSC rank list are usually left in the lurch as people who wield political influence make decisions on such appointments and they hire their cronies.

Hiring employees on contract basis and on daily wage has been happening for a long time in the state. But this will be the first time when those who have been appointed on the basis of political influence will be made permanent en masse.