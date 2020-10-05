Justice KK Usha, first Malayali woman to become Kerala Chief Justice, dies at 81

Kochi: Justice K K Usha, the first Kerala woman to become the Chief Justice of Kerala High Court, passed away on Monday. She was 81.

Justice Usha, who served as judge in Kerala High Court from February 25, 1991, to July 3, 2001, took the role of the Chief Justice between 2000-2001.

Usha started her career in law as an advocate in 1961. She was appointed as the government pleader in the Kerala High Court in 1979.



After retiring from the high court, from 2001 to 2004, she served as the President of the Delhi-based Customs, Excise and Service Tax Appellate Tribunal.

She represented India, in 1975, at the 18th International Convention of International Federation of Women Lawyers at Hamburg.