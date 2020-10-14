Kerala records 6,244 new COVID-19 cases, 7,792 recoveries on Wednesday

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala's COVID-19 case count reached 3,10,140 on Wednesday, with the state reporting 6,244 fresh cases. The state also registered 7,792 recoveries in the last 24 hours.

So far, 2,15,149 people recovered from the disease, while 93,837 patients are still under treatment in various hospitals across the state, Kerala Health Minister K K Shailaja said in a statement.

Local transmission of COVID-19 continues unabated as 5,745 of the newly reported cases contracted the virus through contact. Of this, the infection sources of 364 are unknown.

Apart from this, 36 healthcare workers also contracted the virus. They include 21 from Thiruvananthapuram, 4 from Kottayam, 3 from Malappuram, 2 each from Kollam, Ernakulam, Thrissur and Kozhikode.

Of the new positive cases, 18 people came from abroad, while 81 came from other states.

The minister also confirmed 20 more deaths on Wednesday. The official death toll now stands at 1,066.

District-wise break-up of today's positive cases:

Malappuram – 1013 (contact cases – 934)

Ernakulam – 793 (714)

Kozhikode – 661 (649)

Thrissur – 581 (539)

Thiruvananthapuram – 581 (508)

Kollam – 551 (527)

Alappuzha – 456 (426)

Palakkad – 364 (320)

Kottayam – 350 (313)

Kannur – 303 (273)

Kasaragod – 224 (213)

Pathanamthitta – 169 (152)

Idukki – 114 (96)

Wayanad – 84 (81)

District-wise break-up of recoveries:

Malappuram – 1519

Thiruvananthapuram – 871

Kozhikode – 836

Ernakulam – 823

Thrissur – 631

Kollam – 625

Alappuzha – 574

Palakkad – 449

Kannur – 436

Kasaragod – 343

Pathanamthitta – 321

Idukki – 155

Kottayam – 143

Wayanad – 66

Testing and quarantine

In the last 24 hours, 50,056 samples have been tested, the statement said.

In total, 37,26,738 samples (including routine, airport surveillance, pooled sentinel, CBNAAT, TrueNAT, CLIA and antigen assay) were sent for testing.

Of the 2,78,989 people under observation for suspected infection, 2,52,645 are home/institutional quarantined and 26,344 hospitalised. As many as 2,519 people were hospitalised since Tuesday. Presently, 715 people are admitted to ICUs in various hospitals, while 166 people are on ventilator support.

Eight new places were designated as hotspots on Wednesday, while 14 regions were excluded from the list. The state presently has 653 hotspots.