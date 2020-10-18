{{head.currentUpdate}}

IT dept refuses to release documents on Swapna's removal from Space Park

Thiruvananthapuram: Despite requests under the Right to Information Act, Kerala State IT Infrastructure Limited (KSITIL) has been refusing to release documents that show Swapna Suresh's appointment at Space Park has been cancelled.

The information is being denied in the name of a non-existent inquiry. The public information officer has no answer when asked which agency is conducting the investigation. When contacted over the phone, he said he will call back after finding out which agency was involved.

It is learned that the application was rejected as the role of senior officials in the IT and other departments in the appointment of Swapna would also come out.
KERALA
PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) has, in its response, denied allegations made in the notice issued in connection with ending Swapna’s appointment. If the PwC response comes out, the blame could fall on the IT department for the fiasco.

The RTI request raised 11 questions, including on the government notice issued to PwC through its attorney and the decisions of the board of directors’ meeting following the arrest of Swapna.

The IT department’s response said it is withholding the information as per Section 8 of the RTI Act, which exempts disclosure of some kinds of information to citizens.

