VS Achuthanandan turns 97 today

Thiruvananthapuram: For veteran communist leader and former Chief Minister V S Achuthanandan who turns 97 on Tuesday, it is going to be a quiet birthday celebration with his close family members.

The former chief minister is confined to his official residence Kowdiar House in Thiruvananthapuram, owing to old age related health problems. Visitors are not allowed to meet him.

When CPI leader Pannyan Raveendran expressed his intense desire to meet the veteran leader recently, he was surprised to receive a Whatsapp video call from Achuthanandan's son V S Arun Kumar.

Pannyan was elated to see VS saying “hope you are well”. "Comrade how are you ? Hope you are doing well," replied Pannyan, unable to control his emotions on seeing his dear comrade. "Yes" the veteran replied.

When Pannyan asked whether he was feeling weak. The former chief minister kept aside all his health issues and responded in his trademark smile.

It's been more than a year since Achuthanandan, who is also the chairman of the Administrative Reforms Commission, stepped out of his official residence. The veteran leader who had a brain haemorrhage last October, was advised complete rest by his team of doctors. After his discharge from hospital, Achuthanandan has returned to his usual routine to a great extent. He is moving inside the house on a wheel chair or with the help of his aides.

He visits his camp office occasionally and tries to understand the developments taking place around him. Newspaper reports are read out to him. However, old age related complications are not allowing him to make the interventions that had created a stir in Kerala's political sphere .

Even though there were some Facebook posts from his side some time ago, these could not be continued. Achuthanandan has the habit of listening to every word which is written by others on his behalf before giving the nod for publication.

The veteran leader had expressed the wish to visit his village in Alappuzha but later dropped the plan since the team of doctors taking care of him regularly, is based in Thiruvananthapuram.

So the 97th birthday of one of the tallest communist leaders of the country is going to be a close family affair. He might appear on Whatsapp video calls in case people who are very close to him, express the desire to wish him directly.