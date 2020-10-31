Bineesh refuses to reveal source of money paid to Anoop

Bengaluru: Bineesh Kodiyeri, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a case related to transfer of money for drug deals, is reportedly not cooperating with the investigation for the third day.

Bineesh, son of CPM's Kerala state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, had earlier admitted to paying big amounts to Anoop Muhammed, another accused in the case. However, Bineesh has been tight-lipped about the source of these funds.

ED officials had come across transactions amounting to over Rs 1 crore between Bineesh and Anoop, who was arrested in a drug case, through various bank accounts. The remand report filed by ED before the court says that Bineesh had admitted to carrying out these transactions.

The ED is trying to find out where the money came from and had interrogated Bineesh for over 11 hours on Friday. However, even after questioning by three ED officials, Bineesh divulged nothing.

Family to approach court

Meanwhile, Bineesh's brother Binoy is planning to approach the Karnataka High Court seeking permission to meet Bineesh. Even though Binoy had arrived at the ED office on Friday for the same purpose, ED officials prevented him from meeting Bineesh, saying that nobody would be allowed to interact with a person in custody.

Later in the night, Binoy tried to approach Karnataka Chief Justice Abhay Sheeiniwas Oka and submit a complaint but that move also did not work out.

Subsequently, Binoy decided to approach the High Court. However, advocates point out that the court would consider the petition only on Monday, when it meets.