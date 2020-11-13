Pay panel to account for weak state finances while making recommendations

The 11th Pay Revision Commission's recommendations on the salary of government employees and teachers will take into account the severe financial crisis the state is going through. The Finance Secretary had made a presentation before the commission in this regard and mentioned that the exchequer was in bad shape.

The commission will take into account the inputs of the Finance Secretary but the COVID slump will not affect the recommendations, sources said. This is because the COVID impact is deemed temporary.

The commission will assess the financial situation in the past five years and examine the projections in the coming five years too. The task of the commission will be to recommend a fairy hike without imposing an unwieldy burden on the government.

The commission is expected to submit its report soon after December 14, the date when the model code of conduct for local body elections ceases to exist.

The commission was constituted in November 2019. Former Shipping Secretary K Mohandas is the chairman of the commission and M K Sukumaran Nair and Ashok Mamman Cherian are the members. The term of the commission ends on December 31.

A ministerial subcommittee will examine the report of the commission once it is submitted. The report would be accepted and implemented in February. The Assembly election notification is expected to be issued in March.