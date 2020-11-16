Kerala records 2,710 new COVID-19 cases, 6,567 recoveries on Monday

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala's COVID-19 case count reached 5,27,708 on Monday, with the state reporting 2,710 fresh cases. The state also registered 6,567 recoveries since Sunday.

In last 24 hours, 25,141 samples were tested. So far, 54,98,108 samples (including routine, airport surveillance, pooled sentinel, CBNAAT, TrueNAT, CLIA and antigen assay) have been tested.

The test positivity rate is 10.78.

As many as 4,54,774 people recovered from the disease, while 70,925 patients are still under treatment in various hospitals across the state, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said.

Local transmission of COVID-19 continues unabated as 2,347 of the newly reported cases contracted the virus through contact. Of this, the infection sources of 269 are unknown, the chief minister said.

Apart from this, 39 healthcare workers (Kannur 8, Ernakulam 7, Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam 6 each, Kozhikode 5, Thrissur 3, Malappuram 2, Pathanamthitta and Kasaragod 1 each) also contracted the virus.

The chief minister also confirmed 19 more deaths on Monday. The official death toll now stands at 1,888‬.

District-wise break-up of today's positive cases:

Malappuram – 496 (contact cases – 476)

Kozhikode – 402 (385)

Ernakulam - 279 (192)

Thrissur - 228 (221)

Alappuzha - 226 (220)

Thiruvananthapuram - 204 (164)

Kollam - 191 (185)

Palakkad - 185 (98)

Kottayam - 165 (157)

Kannur - 110 (67)

Idukki - 83 (69)

Kasargod - 64 (53)

Pathanamthitta - 40 (26)

Wayanad - 37 (34)

District-wise break-up of recoveries:

Palakkad - 973

Malappuram - 684

Kottayam - 683

Alappuzha - 658

Kollam - 654

Thrissur - 647

Kozhikode - 556

Ernakulam - 503

Thiruvananthapuram - 310

Kannur - 285

Idukki - 283

Pathanamthitta - 155

Kasargod - 109

Wayanad - 67

Of the 3,19,262 people under observation for suspected infection, 3,01,739 are home/institutional quarantined and 17,523 hospitalised. As many as 1,815 people were hospitalised since Sunday.

Three new places were designated as hotspots on Monday, while nine regions were excluded from the list. The state presently has 600 hotspots.