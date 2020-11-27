Customs probe into Sivasankar's overseas trips along with Swapna now on

Kochi: It was nearly half a year ago that the Customs busted the gold smuggling being carried out through diplomatic channel. As about half a dozen investigative agencies are trying to unravel the multiple aspects of the crime, the Customs is now set on probing into the suspected smuggling of foreign currency and the exact intent of the overseas trips made by the key accused, including M Sivasankar, the former Principal Secretary to the Kerala Chief Minister, who was arrested by it the other day.

The Customs (Preventive) wing has already begun the questioning of Sivasankar. Swapna Suresh and P S Sarith, the prime accused in the case, are also being questioned in the case pertaining to the alleged smuggling of $1.9 lakh.

The Economic Offences Court has granted the Customs a five-day custody of the three.

During his interrogation on Thursday Sivasankar was mainly asked about the details of the people who he had met during the foreign trips undertaken along with Swapna.

Sivasankar is being questioned based on Swapna's latest revelations that he was aware of the gold smuggling through the diplomatic channel. The interrogation is primarily focussing on his WhatsApp chats with Swapna and his Chartered Accountant P Venugopal.

Sarith and Swapna were primarily asked about Sivasankar's alleged role in the gold smuggling.

Customs Superintendent Vivek Vasudevan Nair is heading the interrogation in the gold smuggling case, while superintendent K Salil is leading the questioning over the currency smuggling case.

Notebook and pen for Sivasankar

Meanwhile, the Ernakulam District Principal Sessions Court has directed the jail superintendent to provide a notebook and pen for Sivasankar in the prison. The court gave the directive while considering Sivasankar's plea.

The court also gave permission for his brothers Narayanan and Unni Krishnan and nephew Anand Krishnan to visit him in jail for three days in a week. However, the meeting should not exceed over an hour.