5,643 new COVID cases in Kerala after 49K tests on Sunday

Kerala reported 5,643 new COVID cases and 5,861 recoveries on Sunday.

With this, the number of active COVID cases in the state fell to 64,589.

Kozhikode, Malappuram and Thrissur reported the most cases - 851, 721 and 525 respectively.

The test positivity rate in Kerala has risen slightly to 11.34.

According to this data, for every 100 people tested in the state, 11 are likely to test positive for the virus.

Contact cases

Of the new cases, 4,951 had contracted the virus through contact.

The infection source of 571 contact cases remain unclear.

Local transmission was severe in Kozhikode, Malappuram and Thrissur districts.

More healthworkers contract virus

Thirty-four more healthworkers tested positive for the virus.

They include eight from Thiruvananthapuram, five from Kannur, four each from Ernakulam and Thrissur, three from Kozhikode, two each from Palakkad and Wayanad, and one each from Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Idukki, Malappuram and Kasaragod.

27 more COVID deaths

Twenty-seven new COVID deaths were confirmed.

COVID death toll in the state now stands at 2,223.

Though more deaths were reported, the State is yet to ascertain them as COVID deaths.

Tests are underway at National Institute of Virology in Alappuzha.

Here's the break-up of today's positive cases:

Kozhikode - 851 (801)

Malappuram - 721 (688)

Thrissur - 525 (513)

Ernakulam - 512 (374)

Kollam - 426 (424)

Kottayam - 399 (392)

Palakkad - 394 (229)

Alappuzha - 381 (376)

Thiruvananthapuram - 370 (244)

Kannur - 277 (247)

Idukki - 274 (244)

Pathanamthitta - 244 (173)

Wayanad - 147 (134)

Kasaragod - 122 (112)

Recoveries

Kerala reported 5,861 recoveries on Sunday.

With this, 5,32,658 have been cured of the virus in the state.

Here's the break-up of today's recoveries:

Thiruvananthapuram - 638

Kollam - 152

Pathanamthitta - 162

Alappuzha - 896

Kottayam - 215

Idukki - 148

Ernakulam - 1,001

Thrissur - 293

Palakkad - 338

Malappuram - 776

Kozhikode - 773

Wayanad - 140

Kannur - 259

Kasaragod -110

Testing and quarantine

In the last 24 hours, 49,775 samples have been tested. In total, 62,27,787 samples (including routine, airport surveillance, pooled sentinel, CBNAAT, TrueNAT, CLIA and antigen assay) were sent for testing.

A total of 3,15,497 people are under observation across the state. Of them, 2,99,601 are under home or institutional quarantine while 15,896 are in hospital. A total of 1,840 people were admitted in hospitals on Sunday.

Hotspots

Two regions were designated as hotspots while eight were removed from the list. The total number of hotspots in the state is at 524.