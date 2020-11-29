5,643 new COVID cases in Kerala after 49K tests on Sunday

Kerala reported 5,643 new COVID cases and 5,861 recoveries on Sunday.
With this, the number of active COVID cases in the state fell to 64,589.
Kozhikode, Malappuram and Thrissur reported the most cases - 851, 721 and 525 respectively.
The test positivity rate in Kerala has risen slightly to 11.34.
According to this data, for every 100 people tested in the state, 11 are likely to test positive for the virus.
Contact cases
Of the new cases, 4,951 had contracted the virus through contact.
The infection source of 571 contact cases remain unclear.
Local transmission was severe in Kozhikode, Malappuram and Thrissur districts.
More healthworkers contract virus
Thirty-four more healthworkers tested positive for the virus.
They include eight from Thiruvananthapuram, five from Kannur, four each from Ernakulam and Thrissur, three from Kozhikode, two each from Palakkad and Wayanad, and one each from Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Idukki, Malappuram and Kasaragod.
27 more COVID deaths
Twenty-seven new COVID deaths were confirmed.
COVID death toll in the state now stands at 2,223.
Though more deaths were reported, the State is yet to ascertain them as COVID deaths.
Tests are underway at National Institute of Virology in Alappuzha.
Here's the break-up of today's positive cases:
Kozhikode - 851 (801)
Malappuram - 721 (688)
Thrissur - 525 (513)
Ernakulam - 512 (374)
Kollam - 426 (424)
Kottayam - 399 (392)
Palakkad - 394 (229)
Alappuzha - 381 (376)
Thiruvananthapuram - 370 (244)
Kannur - 277 (247)
Idukki - 274 (244)
Pathanamthitta - 244 (173)
Wayanad - 147 (134)
Kasaragod - 122 (112)
Recoveries
Kerala reported 5,861 recoveries on Sunday.
With this, 5,32,658 have been cured of the virus in the state.
Here's the break-up of today's recoveries:
Thiruvananthapuram - 638
Kollam - 152
Pathanamthitta - 162
Alappuzha - 896
Kottayam - 215
Idukki - 148
Ernakulam - 1,001
Thrissur - 293
Palakkad - 338
Malappuram - 776
Kozhikode - 773
Wayanad - 140
Kannur - 259
Kasaragod -110
Testing and quarantine
In the last 24 hours, 49,775 samples have been tested. In total, 62,27,787 samples (including routine, airport surveillance, pooled sentinel, CBNAAT, TrueNAT, CLIA and antigen assay) were sent for testing.
A total of 3,15,497 people are under observation across the state. Of them, 2,99,601 are under home or institutional quarantine while 15,896 are in hospital. A total of 1,840 people were admitted in hospitals on Sunday.
Hotspots
Two regions were designated as hotspots while eight were removed from the list. The total number of hotspots in the state is at 524.