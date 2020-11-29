{{head.currentUpdate}}

Heavy rains expected in Kerala on Dec 1, 2 as low pressure area forms in Bay of Bengal

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala is in for a spell of heavy rains following the formation of a low pressure area over South Andaman Sea and adjoining areas off Southeast Bay of Bengal.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued 'Orange' alert for Pathanamthitta and Idukki districts on December 1 and for Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam districts on December 2.

Yellow alert has been sounded for Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam and Kottayam districts on Tuesday and for Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam and Idukki districts on Wednesday.

"A low pressure area lies over South Andaman Sea and adjoining areas of Southeast Bay of Bengal & Equatorial Indian Ocean. It is very likely to concentrate into a depression during the next 48 hours and likely to intensify further thereafter. It is likely to move nearly westwards and reach south Tamil Nadu coast around December 2," the IMD said in its website.

Orange alert indicates heavy to very heavy rainfall ranging from 6 cm to 20 cm of rain while yellow alert is heavy rainfall ranging from 6 cm to 11 cm.

IMD also forecast isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall with moderate thunderstorm and lightning over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal during this period.

Isolated heavy falls with moderate thunderstorm and lightning was also very likely over south coastal Andhra Pradesh during December 1 and 2 and over Rayalseema and Lakshadweep area on Wednesday, it added.

(With inputs from PTI)

