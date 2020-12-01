COVID-19: 5,375 new positive cases in Kerala on Tuesday, 6,151 recover

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala reported 5,375 new coronavirus positive cases after 58,809 tests on Tuesday. The state also registered 6,151 recoveries in the last 24 hours, the Health department informed in a press statement.

In October, the state reported the maximum of 2,35,889 new cases, whereas the November figures showed the case load going down by 73,037.

While there were 741 deaths in October, the numbers did not show a big decrease as 732 fatalities were added in November.

With 26 deaths being reported on Tuesday, the state's death toll has risen to 2,270.

The state has reported 6,08,357 COVID-19 cases so far, out of which 5,44,864 persons recovered. The remaining 61,092 patients are undergoing treatment. The test positivity rate now stands at 9.14.

Of the new cases, 4,596 contracted the disease through contact. The source of infection of 617 among them is unknown.

As many as 114 infected persons came from outside the state.

Testing and quarantine

A total of 3,10,611 people are under observation in various districts. Of these, 2,95,494 are under home or institutional quarantine and 15,117 are in hospitals.

1,494 people were admitted in hospitals on Tuesday.

So far, 63,21,285 samples (including the augmented sample) have been sent for testing.

On Tuesday, three more regions have been converted into hotspots and six have been excluded from the list taking the total number of hotspots to 501 in the state.

District-wise breakup of today's positive cases:

Malappuram - 886 (contact cases – 849)

Thrissur - 630 (610)

Kottayam - 585 (581)

Kozhikode - 516 (484)

Ernakulam - 504 (333)

Thiruvananthapuram - 404 (241)

Kollam - 349 (343)

Palakkad - 323 (190)

Pathanamthitta - 283 (192)

Alappuzha - 279 (271)

Kannur - 222 (186)

Idukki - 161 (103)

Wayanad - 150 (137)

Kasaragod - 83 (76)

District-wise breakup of recoveries:

Malappuram – 862

Thrissur – 683

Ernakulam – 659

Kozhikode – 590

Kollam – 543

Alappuzha – 542

Palakkad – 493

Thiruvananthapuram – 467

Kottayam – 399

Kannur – 321

Pathanamthitta – 232

Kasaragod – 143

Wayanad – 138

Idukki - 79