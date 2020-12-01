{{head.currentUpdate}}

Moldova to Kazakhstan: CM Pinarayi, ministers visited 27 nations in 4.5 years

Kadakampally Surendran, Pinarayi Vijayan and K K Shailaja
The chief minister and various ministers of Kerala visited 27 foreign countries in the four-and-half-year tenure of the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government.

The most number of foreign trips were made by Minister for Tourism and Devaswom Kadakampally Surendran, 10. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan was close behind with visits to nine countries. He visited the US thrice, once for treatment and another time personal.

Health Minister K K Shylaja visited eight countries. Most ministers went on foreign trips as part of delegations led by the chief minister.

The details were made available in an RTI plea filed by Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee secretary Shaji Kodankandath.

The details of foreign trips are as follows:

Kadakampalli Surendran: UAE, UK, Germany, France, Italy, Vatican, US, Spain, Kazakhstan, Japan.

Pinarayi Vijayan: US, UAE, Bahrain, the Netherlands, Switzerland, France, Japan, UK, South Korea.

K K Shylaja: UK, UAE, Thailand, Sri Lanka, US, Switzerland, Ireland, Moldova

E P Jayarajan: UAE, Nepal, US, Japan, South Korea, Qatar

A K Balan: The Netherlands, France, Singapore, UAE, Oman, Saudi Arabia

T P Ramakrishnan: UAE, Singapore, Kuwait, Qatar, UK

A K Saseendran: UAE, UK, Sri Lanka, Japan, South Korea

K T Jaleel: UAE, Russia, US, Maldives

V S Sunil Kumar: UAE, Sri Lanka, US, Oman,

Thomas Isaac: UAE, US, Vatican, UK

G Sudhakaran: Qatar, UAE

