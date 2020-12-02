In a rare move, Speaker forwards complaint against Isaac to ethics panel

Thiruvananthapuram: Even as his party collegues are blaming Kerala Finance Minister Thomas Isaac for needlessly intervening in issues, resulting in unwarranted setbacks for the CPM-led ruling dispensation, the Privileges and Ethics Committee of the Legislative Assembly is set to scrutinise his alleged procedural lapse in divulging a report of the Comptroller and Auditor General.

Assembly Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan has desisted from taking action on the complaint filed by Congress MLA V D Satheesan and instead forwarded it to the House panel to take a final call, a rather unusual move.

The complaint states that Isaac disregarded the rights of the Assembly as he revealed the details of a CAG report even before it was tabled in the Legislative Assembly.

The minister's explanation over the complaint has also been forwarded for scrutiny.

The complaint was moved under Section 159 of the Kerala Legislative Assembly, Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business.

Satheesan, in his complaint, accused the finance minister of violating the rights of the House by leaking details of the process of audit before it was tabled in the Assembly.

Isaac's defence

Isaac later conceded that the CAG report he had found fault with was not a "draft" but the final one. Nonetheless, he said his earlier insistence that it was a draft was based on his "absolute conviction" that it was indeed a draft.



Following the controversy, Isaac had said he was prepared to face any punishment for breach of parliamentary privilege, but ruled out resigning over the developments.

Why the row

Ministers assume office after taking the oath that they will not divulge any confidential information that comes to their notice except for official purposes. The Governor has the authority to expel those who violate this oath.



The legislature has the right to know the details of the CAG report first. Violating the rights of the Assembly can attract six types of punishment: 1. Expulsion from the Assembly in case the person is a member. 2. Jail sentence. 3. A warning. 4. Placing House's dissatisfaction on record. 5. Imposing a penalty. 6. Reprimanding by summoning to the well of the House.

A CAG report has to remain a confidential document till it is tabled in the Legislative Assembly. The allegation against Isaac is that he made its details public before the Assembly knew about it.

How CAG prepares a report

The CAG prepares a report after repeatedly asking the government questions and receiving answers for them. If the answer is satisfactory, negative references will be excluded from the report.



In some cases, on the basis of the draft report, a meeting is held with the head of the department concerned, the finance secretary and officials of the accountant general's office. If the matter being concerned is of importance, then even the Chief Secretary is called.



If the explanation given by the government during the meeting is not satisfactory, it will be given more time to give a reply. All these steps are kept strictly confidential. Only then is the final report prepared and sent to the CAG for approval. If the approval is received, the report is printed in a private press.



The report will be given for printing only after an affidavit signed on stamp paper is obtained stating that it will not be leaked.

