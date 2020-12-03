Kerala records 31 COVID deaths on Thursday, toll now at 2,329

Kerala recorded 31 COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday taking the official toll to 2,329.
The deceased are:
Thiruvananthapuram
Thankarajan (80) from Mukolaykal
Indu Shekharan (65) from Attingal
Akhil (27) from Ayira
Neelkanthan Ashari (85) from Chirayinkeezhu
Mohanan Nair (63) from Kadakampally
Kollam
Yashodharan (85) from Ochira
Laila (34) from Pothuvazhi
Raju (58) from Mynagappally
Padmajakshi (72) from Parippally
Vivek (26) from Mankad
Thankayya (61) from Puthenkulam
Jayasudha (39) from Manakara
Alappuzha
Augustine (76) from Cherthala
Somarajan (60) from Pallikkal
Soman (67) from Cherthala
Rajamma (91) from Cherthala
Haimavathi (70) from Thiruvanmandoor
Govinda Panicker (60) from Kayamkulam
Ernakulam
Thanka (79) from Karimugal
Thrissur
Abdulla Kutty (70) from Edakayur
Shamsudeen (72) from Blankadu
Malootty (59) from Pallam
Muhammad (65) from Chavakkad
Malappuram
Vijayan (60) from Keezhuparambu
Ummaya (70) from Cheekode
Moidootty (61) from Arakkaparambu
Kozhikode
Siddharthan (72) from Malaparambu
Kunhirayan (73) from Ulliyeri
Wayanad
Aisha (60) from Vilangapuram
Ahmed Kunhi (77) from Chelad
Kannur
Nalini (73) from Tawakkara
Though more deaths were reported, the state is yet to ascertain them as COVID deaths. Tests are underway at National Institute of Virology in Alappuzha.