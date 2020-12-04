Prestige battle to capture 6 corporations in Kerala on

A prestige battle is on the cards between the three rival political fronts to capture the civic bodies of the half a dozen cities in the state. The leadership of all the three competitors -- LDF, UDF and NDA -- knows that the outcome of the polls is going to be decisive. A victory would mean that the Assembly seats in the respective corporation areas may also come to their kitty in the 2021 Assembly polls.

Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram Municipal Corporation is the largest city civic body. Going by the ground reports, the local polls in the Kerala Capital are likely to be a repeat of the photo finish witnessed in the last elections. The main campaign issue is the current political situation. The ruling LDF is being made to sweat to retain power by the main opposition BJP. The UDF camp which was lying low has got rejuvenated with the entry top leaders in the campaign arena.

Mayor aspirants:

LDF: Former president of AKPCTA A G Oleena, CPM district committee member S Pushpalatha and Jameela Sreedhar.

UDF: C Omana, S Vanaja and P S Sarojam.

NDA: Simi Jyothish, R C Beena and G S Manju.

Kollam

UDF which has failed to win the corporation for the last two decades is making an all-out attempt this time while LDF wants to ensure continuation of power. The BJP is hoping for an upset win.

Major campaign issues include the day-to-day problems faced by the residents of the city and allegations pertaining to the corruption in the local administration.

Mayor aspirants:

LDF: Former Mayor Prasanna Earnest and Deputy Mayor S Geethakumari.

UDF: Dr Udaya Sukumaran.

Kochi

Neck-and-neck fight between LDF, which governed the corporation for 32 years, and the UDF which has been in power for the last 10 years. NDA hopes to surpass its tally of 2 seats this time.

Both the UDF and LDF face problems from rebel candidates. Three sitting councilors of each front are in the fray as rebels. In all 21 rebels are seriously in the fray.

"We for Kochi", a newly formed independent outfit, focusing on development issues has fielded candidates in 59 wards.

Mayor aspirants:

UDF: Former GCDA chairman N Venugopal.

LDF: CPM district committee member M Anilkumar.

Thrissur

With BJP which performed remarkably in the Assembly election putting up a strong fight, the electoral contest this time has become unpredictable. A tight contest is on the cards between the three fronts in all the 55 wards. Even though the LDF was in power, it didn’t have a simple majority. Will that be repeated this time around? Well that is the big question. The LDF completed its term because the UDF and the 6 member BJP could not join hands politically.

Mayor aspirants:

LDF: CPM district secretariat member P K Shajan.

UDF: Former mayor Rajan Pallan.

NDA: BJP spokesperson B Gopalakrishnan.

Kozhikode

Of the 75 wards, 50 are set to witness a strong triangular contest this time. It’s not going to be easy for the LDF which has been in power for the last four decades. The lapses in candidate selection and rebel problems are bothering the UDF. They are resting their hopes on the support of RMP and the Welfare Party. The BJP, which won 7 seats last time, is aiming to double its tally.

Mayor aspirants:

LDF: Dr S Jayasree and Dr Beena Philip.

UDF: Dr PN Ajitha and P Ushadevi.

NDA: Navya Haridas.

Kannur

LDF ruled the corporation for four year with the support of a UDF rebel. When the rebel switched sides the UDF gained power in the last one year. It is going to be a tight contest this time. In the last elections the LDF and UDF won 27 seats each and the UDF rebel P K Ragesh became a household name. Rebel problem is bothering the UDF again this time. NDA is also trying its luck.

Mayor aspirants:

LDF: N Sukanya

UDF: Martin Georege, P K Ragesh and TO Mohanan.