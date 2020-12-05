Kerala records 5,848 new COVID-19 cases, 5,820 recoveries on Saturday

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala's COVID-19 case count reached 6,31,615 on Saturday, with the state reporting 5,848 fresh cases. The state also registered 5,820 recoveries since Friday.
In the last 24 hours, 60,503 samples have been tested. In total, 65,56,713 samples (including routine, airport surveillance, pooled sentinel, CBNAAT, TrueNAT, CLIA and antigen assay) were sent for testing. The test positivity rate is 9.67.
So far, 5,67,694 people recovered from the disease, while 61,393 patients are still under treatment in various hospitals across the state, Health Minister K K Shailaja said in a statement.
Local transmission of COVID-19 continues unabated as 5,137 of the newly reported cases contracted the virus through contact. Of this, the infection sources of 613 are unknown, the minister said.
Apart from this, 45 healthcare workers (Thiruvananthapuram 7, Ernakulam and Kannur 6 each, Thrissur, Kozhikode and Wayanad 5 each, Palakkad 4, Malappuram 3, Kollam and Kasaragod 2 each) also contracted the virus.
The minister also confirmed 32 more deaths on Saturday. The official death toll now stands at 2,390.
District-wise break-up of today's positive cases:
Malappuram - 920 (contact cases - 880)
Kozhikode - 688 (645)
Ernakulam - 655 (509)
Kottayam - 567 (561)
Thrissur - 536 (518)
Kollam - 405 (400)
Palakkad - 399 (198)
Alappuzha - 365 (338)
Thiruvananthapuram - 288 (195)
Kannur - 280 (244)
Wayanad - 258 (246)
Pathanamthitta - 208 (173)
Idukki - 157 (121)
Kasaragod - 112 (109)
District-wise break-up of recoveries:
Malappuram - 1,023
Thrissur - 590
Kottayam - 588
Alappuzha - 551
Ernakulam - 492
Kozhikode - 460
Kollam - 410
Palakkad - 405
Thiruvananthapuram - 337
Kannur - 288
Pathanamthitta - 268
Kasaragod - 172
Wayanad - 148
Idukki - 88
Of the 3,15,024 people under observation for suspected infection, 2,99,962 are home/institutional quarantined and 15,062 hospitalised. As many as 1,721 people were hospitalised since Friday.
Two new places were designated as hotspots on Saturday, while two regions were excluded from the list. The state presently has 444 hotspots.