Pinarayi alleges Cong, BJP of joining hands against Kerala govt

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday hit out at the Opposition Congress and the BJP for joining hands against the Left Front government and said the Centre, "which cannot purchase MLAs in the state" was using various investigation agencies to overthrow the state government.

Pinarayi said at certain places the Congress and the BJP have joined hands publicly to fight against the Left candidates in the local body polls.

The chief minister was inaugurating a "Web Rally" organised by the Left Democratic Front as part of its online campaign for the upcoming local body elections.

"The Central government, which knows that it cannot overthrow the Kerala government by purchasing MLAs, is using the investigation agencies for the same purpose. The Congress and the Muslim League are encouraging the Centre," Pinarayi said.

He pointed out that across the state, numerous independent candidates are fighting the polls with the joint support of the Congress and the BJP.

The chief minister also asked why the Congress in the state have not uttered a single word against the BJP despite all the protests happening across the country against the saffron party.

"Our state is far ahead in fighting communalism and upholding secularism. LDF has always fought communalism. We will stand strong for what is right and our stand is not to please the communal elements. The Left is not ready to stoop to political lows for the sake of a few votes," Pinarayi said.

He also lashed out at the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) for allegedly joining hands with the Jamaat-e-Islami-promoted Welfare Party and said the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) will understand the mistake after the election.

"In all the elections, normally the opposition parties will ask the people what the government has done for them. But for this election this question is not raised anywhere. The people very well feel the visible change experienced in the state," Pinarayi said.

He said even as the whole world was reeling under COVID-19, Kerala became a model state for the country despite financial crunch and has been providing free treatment, ration, social welfare pension, among other things.

"We are not a rich state.Our coffers are not full but we are full with our commitment to the poor people of the state," Pinarayi said.

The first phase of the three-tier poll, scheduled on December 8, would cover the districts of Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha and Idukki,

The second phase on December 10 would be held in Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad and Wayanad while Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod would go to the polls in the third and final phase on December 14.

An electorate of over 2.76 crore would exercise their franchise to elect representatives to 941 gram panchayats, 152 block panchayats, 14 district panchayats, 86 municipalities and six municipal corporations.

Counting will be on December 16.

(With inputs from PTI)