ED asks Uralungal society to submit details of projects & financial transactions

Kochi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has asked Uralungal Labour Contract Cooperative Society Limited to submit details of all projects that it has undertaken and completed in the last five years, including the current projects.

Assistant director P Radhakrishnan has instructed that details of the financial transactions and bank documents should also be submitted.

The documents were sought as part of ED's probe into money-laundering. Ahead of questioning C M Raveendran, additional private secretary to the Kerala chief minister, enquiries were held which indicated that Raveendran had financial deals with the Uralungal Cooperative Society.

Raveendran has been summoned for questioning as part of the ED's probe into the money-laundering angle in the Thiruvananthapuram gold smuggling case.

The probe officers are hopeful that Uralungal would hand over the documents ahead of questioning Raveendran on December 10. Else, the agency is likely to conduct a raid at the Uralungal head office.

The office-bearers of the society and owners of sub-contract firms have been under the scanner of the central intelligence units for more than a month.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Raveendran

The Uralungal Labour Contract Co-operative Society Ltd, formed in 1925, was started by the labourers as a cooperative society catering to the needs of the lower strata in northern Kerala.

The Uralungal Society, today, is among the largest workers' cooperatives in Asia and is the first choice for construction and infrastructure development. From roads and bridges to premium apartments, it undertakes government and non-government projects.