Take over Kothamangalam church by Jan 8, HC ultimatum to govt

Kochi: The Kerala High Court has ordered the state government to take over the St Thomas Church at Kothamangalam in Ernakulam district by January 8.

The court said if the government failed to comply with the order, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) will be deployed to take over the church. In that case, the CPRF Camp in Pallipuram will be entrusted with the responsibility of executing the church takeover.

The court said if the government is not in a position to take over the church then the same should be conveyed to the CRPF by the Additional Solicitor General.

The ultimatum follows a legal wrangle between the Jacobite and Orthodox factions of the Malankara Church over the control of the church, popularly known as Marthoma Cheriyapalli.

The court also refused to accept the Jacobite faction's plea to maintain status quo on the matter.

When the case came up for consideration last time, the state government had informed the court that it would require three more months to take over the church. It was pointed out that the delay in taking over the church was because of the deployment of many officials for Covid duty and also the apprehension that sudden action on their part could trigger law and order problems. However, the court not only rejected the government’s plea but also criticised its stand on the issue.

In 2017, the Supreme Court had ordered to hand over 1,000 parishes and churches of the Malankara Church to the Orthodox faction. The court had relied on the 1934 constitution of the Malankara Church while delivering the verdict. Earlier this year the apex court had chided the Kerala government for not implementing its 2017 judgement.

The old dispute is over the right to own church property and conduct prayers in churches.