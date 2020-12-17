Interview | Jose K Mani on Kerala Congress (M)'s resounding civic poll victory

Kottayam: Jose K Mani, the Chairman of the Kerala Congress (M), is basking in the glory of his party's success in the just-concluded civic polls in the state.

Ahead of the elections, his party's future was at stake amid a bitter factional fight with Kerala Congress veteran P J Joseph and its exit from the UDF after nearly four decades.

However, the results out on Wednesday proved the naysayers wrong as the regional party propelled its political platform, LDF, to power in several local self-government bodies in central Kerala.



Jose, currently a Rajya Sabha MP, speaks on the feat and further plans.



Jose K Mani. Photo: Manorama

Q: What are the reasons behind the LDF victory in the local body elections?



A: People reacted against UDF's betrayal of K M Mani. Kerala Congress (M) was the cornerstone of UDF strongholds in Kottayam district. We were thrown out of the front without any reason. The injustice done to us by UDF was recognised by the people and they reacted. Getting the Two Leaves symbol ahead of polls proved beneficial for us. The welfare schemes of the Left front government benefitted.



Q: How was the campaign in the elections?



A: We gave the opportunity to contest to the most suitable candidates in each ward and coordinated the campaign in a scientific manner. The entire party worked unitedly as a single unit.



Jose K Mani receiving a flower after his election victory. Photo: Manorama

Q: When you crossed over from the UDF to the LDF the CPI was not warm about it. Some even suspected that the coming together of CPM and Kerala Congress (M) would create problems. Then there was a sulking Mani C Kappan, the Pala MLA?



A: We carried out our activities within the LDF in a very disciplined way. CPM gave us strong backing. Kerala Congress (M) and CPM had no problems in working together.



Q: Do you think your party would have benefitted had it secured the Two Leaves symbol in the Pala bypoll?



A: Yes, definitely. We would have won the Pala bypoll had we received the Two Leaves symbol. There was an organized attempt to deny us the symbol.



Q: How will this victory benefit your party?



A: With this victory now it is clear to everyone that we are the real Kerala Congress (M). Everyone has recognized the people who tried to destroy us.



Jose K Mani. Photo: Manorama

Q: If those who are with P J Joseph now decide to join Kerala Congress (M), will you welcome them?



A: Surely yes.

