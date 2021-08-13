Student dies of brain haemorrhage in Kerala, relatives suspect vaccine side-effect

Kozhencherry: The untimely death of an apparently fit 19-year-old graduation student of brain haemorrhage in Kerala's Thiruvalla town on Thursday has baffled her kin as well as the medical fraternity.

Nova Sabu, 19, daughter of Sabu C Thomas died in a private hospital on Thursday morning.

Her family members alleged that she died due to the side-effects of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Nova had received the first dose of the Covid vaccine during a visit to a private medical college hospital in Kochi on July 28. She had then visited the hospital to get braces for her teeth, her relatives said.

She felt feverish on her return and experienced uneasiness after two days. She was admitted to a private hospital in Kozhencherry for further evaluation.

However, the uneasiness continued after being discharged. The prescribed medicines did not help either.

Nova was admitted to a hospital in Thiruvalla when the situation worsened on August 7. On identifying a case of brain haemorrhage, she was moved to a ventilator.

Nova was a graduation student at the Amrita College in Kochi. Her mother Jean teaches at St Mary's School, Ranni.

"An investigation has been initiated and the medical report ascertaining the cause of death is yet to be submitted," District Medical Officer AL Sheeja informed.