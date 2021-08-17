Actor Innocent bags Kerala Sahitya Akademi's best humour award

Thrissur: Actor Innocent's book 'Irinjalakudaku Chuttum' has been chosen for the Kerala Sahitya Akademi Award for Humour for 2020.

The Akademi on Tuesday announced winners in various categories, besides honouring acclaimed writers Sethu and Perumbadavam Sreedharan with fellowships.

Both Sethu and Sreedharan will each receive a gold pendant, citation, scroll of honour and Rs 50,000.

Those chosen for overall contribution are KK Kochu, Mambuzha Kumaran, KR Mallika, Sidharthan Paruthikkad, Chavara KS Pilla and MA Rahman. The six winners will receive a citation, scroll of honour and Rs. 30,000 in cash prize each.

Awards in 11 categories have been announced, and besides Innocent, the other categories and winners (works) are as follows

Poetry - OP Suresh (Taj Mahal)

Novel - PF Mathews (Adiyalapretham)

Story - Unni R (Vaang)

Drama - Sreejith Poyilkkavu (Dhwayam)

Literary Criticism - Dr P Soman (Vyloppilli Kavitha Oru Idathupaksha Vayana)

Biography and Autobiography - K Raghunathan (Mukthakandam VKN)

Travelogue - Vidhu Vincent (Daivam Olivil Poya Nalukal)

Translation - Anitha Thampi (Ramalla Njan Kandu)

Children's Literature - Priya AS (Perumazhayathe Kunjithalukal)

Scholarly Literature - Dr TK Anandi (Marxisavum Feminisavum Charithraparamaya Vishakalanam)