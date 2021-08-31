Koodathayi serial killer Jolly gets divorce notice

Kozhikode: Jolly Joseph, the prime accused in the Koodathayi serial murder case, has been served with a divorce notice by her huband.

Her hubad Shaju Scaria, while filing the case before the Kozhikode family court, cited cruelty as grounds for divorcing Jolly, who had allegdly committed six murders. The family court will send notice to Jolly through the Kozhikode District Jail where she is currently languishing as an undertrial.

The court will hear the divorce petition on October 26.

Shaju pointed out in the divorce petition that Jolly was the one who had killed his first wife Sily and daughter Alphine. He also accused Jolly of trying to implicate him in the murder cases by giving false statement before the police.

Shaju and Jolly got married in 2017 after the death of Sily and Jolly' first husband Roy Thomas Ponnamattom. Shaju is a nephew of Roy.

It was unearthed by the police in 2019 that all the six deaths, including that of Roy and Sily, were acts of murder committed by Jolly by giving poisonous food to each of them.

The police case was that apart from killing Roy, Sily and Alphine, Jolly had also murdered Roy's parents Tom Thomas and Annamma Thomas, and Annamma's brother M M Mathew Manjadiyil.

The disclosures about the murders committed by Jolly over several years had rocked the State in 2019.