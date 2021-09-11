'E Bull Jet' row: Registration of 'Napoleon' cancelled for six months

Kannur: The registration certificate of the vehicle belonging to "E Bull Jet" vlogger siblings, Libin and Ebin, has been cancelled for six months by the Motor Vehicles Department.

The vlogger brothers, who are popular on social media by their handle 'E BULL JET', has a vehicle named 'Napoleon' which has a huge fan following.

The decision to suspend the registration was taken after the MVD found the explanation given by vehicle owner Ebin Varghese regarding the modifications unsatisfactory.

A C Sheeba, the Joint Regional Transport Officer of Iritty, said the registration has been cancelled for six months.

The RTO (Enforcement), Kannur, had taken the illegally modified van into custody on August 7. The MVD had earlier submitted the chargesheet in connection with the case registered against the duo.

The chargesheet was filed before the Chief Judicial Magistrate Court at Thalassery.

The MVD had filed the chargesheet after the vehicle owners failed to remit Rs 42,400 fine. The Joint RTO informed that the main allegations in the chargesheet include violation of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, and the Kerala Motor Tax Act.

Early last month the police had arrested the two popular vloggers for allegedly obstructing officials at the Kannur RTO. They created a scene after the officials imposed a fine on them for alleged alteration of their vehicle violating the rules.

Libin and Ebin hail from Angadikkadavu in Kannur district.