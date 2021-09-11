KSRTC set to save Rs 18 crore monthly by laying off surplus employees

Thiruvananthapuram: The financial crisis besetting the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation has worsened further. Its Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) Biju Prabhakar has decided to recommend to the State Government the Director Board's decision to lay off 4,000 surplus employees in view of the deepening financial crunch.

The financial squeeze in the public transporter got acute after the government which had been giving Rs 100 crore for the monthly salary of the staff educed the amount to Rs 80 crore last month.

Laying off 4,000 staff would mean Rs 18 crore reduction under the monthly salary head. The MD has proposed another package of granting the staff to be laid off half salary by which Rs 9 crore can be reduced.

During the talks held with the CMD the union leaders opposed booth the proposals.

Any how a decision has been taken to lay off 238 security staff engaged in depots and other security duties. The KSRTC would gain Rs 37 lakh monthly on this count.

However, Transport Minister Antony Raju said the CMD's proposal for laying off surplus staff has not come before the government yet. He said the government wouldn't take any decision in haste.

The government will examine all proposals including the one pertaining to lay off as and when it comes up.

Why the govt cut allocation

The government took note of the finding that the Corporation had over 4,000 employees who were drawing full salary for working for four days a month. Besides, it has a report in its possession which says that several bus services are being run even with two or three passengers.

Taking these factors into consideration, the government decided to avoid a situation where salaries are being paid to even those who are not doing any work worth the name. Subsequently, it reduced Rs 20 crore from the Rs 100 crore meant for monthly salary, thus necessitating the layoff proposal.

Other impending drastic actions

The Corporation also submitted a proposal to the government to deploy staff from the mechanic and conductor category, whose services are requisitioned for night duty, for security duties.

Also, the depots would be given direction to suspend all trips which have less passengers. If such trips are continued despite the order, then the depot officials could face action.

Transport minister will hold discussions to resolve the present crisis. The minister will meet the employees zone wise to rectify the lapses in depots and to make the trips profitable.