Kochi: The Forest Department and the Customs conducted separate inspections at the house of Monson Mavunkal, accused in the antiquities fraud case, at Kaloor here on Tuesday.

The Forest Department’s inspection came after an ivory-looking article was spotted at the museum in his house. The Customs Department was looking for details on luxury cars and antiques.

The Customs Preventive officers wanted to find out if there is any illegality involved in the import of luxury cars by Monson.

The Forest Department officials from the Kodanad Range inspected his house to find any ivory kept at the museum.

In the widely circulated video clippings of Monson's antiques, something similar to ivory was spotted, leading to the present inquiry. But as per the preliminary report, it was not found to be ivory. But the Forest Range Officer said that a further examination of the article would be conducted again.

The department would also try to find out whether he is in possession of any parts of wild animals or forest produce which is barred by law.

Monson had a collection of fake antiques such as Lord Ganapati's `Thaliyoala', Shri Krishna's Venna Kudam', The Staff of Moses, Judas's Silver Pieces, the Seamless Robe of Jesus, Stoneware by which Jesus did the miracle of turning water into wine at the wedding in Cana, and Tunjath Ezhuthachan's `Thaliyola'.