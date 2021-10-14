Alappuzha: Police have issued a lookout circular in Tamil Nadu for Sessy Xavier, who has been evading arrest in a case registered for practising law without the required qualification.

The notice, published in newspapers from Chennai, requested the members of the public to pass on any information regarding the elusive 27-year-old woman to the Alappuzha North police or Alappuzha Deputy Superintendent of Police or District Police Chief.

Sessy's photograph and phone numbers of police officers were included in the notice.

Sessy has not appeared before the police even weeks after the High Court had rejected her petition for anticipatory bail. Though she had reached the Alappuzha district court earlier, the woman fled after learning that non-bailable charges had been slapped on her. Later, she approached the High Court.

The case

Alappuzha North police registered the case against Sessy based on a complaint lodged by the Alappuzha Bar Association. The complaint said the woman had used the credentials of another person to enroll herself as an advocate in the Bar Association and to become an advocate commission.

It was later found that Sessy had used the enrollment number of a Thiruvananthapuram-based advocate to commit the alleged fraud.

Sessy was exposed after the Bar Association received an anonymous letter saying she had submitted fake certificates. The Association, which launched an investigation based on the letter, found she had been using the credentials of the Thiruvananthapuram advocate. It was also found that she was registered with the Kerala Bar Council.

The woman went into hiding after the Bar Association demanded her to present her law certificates.