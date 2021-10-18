Kerala rain fury: Death toll rises to 24, orange alert in Idukki dam | Live Updates

Kottayam/Idukki: The death toll in incidents related to heavy rains, including landslides and flash floods in Kerala rose to 24 on Monday. Despite a brief let-up in the heavy bout of rain triggered by a low-pressure area formed over the Arabian Sea, the state still reels from several rain-related incidents.

Kottayam reported most deaths, 13, while Idukki reported 9, Thiruvananthapuram and Kozhikode, one each. This is the worst case of rain-related damage ever recorded in Kottayam.

In the high range Idukki district, a travel ban is in place due to inclement weather.

The bodies of all the 13 persons reported missing following a landslide in Koottickal panchayat in Kottayam has been retrieved.

Six bodies of members of the same family - Ottalankal house- have been retrieved from Kavali. They have been identified as Martin (47), wife Sini (35), their three daughters - Sona (10), Sneha (14), Sandra (12), and Martin's mother Claramma Joseph (65).

(L)Martin of Ottalankal house in Plappally, his wife Sini, children Sneha, Sona and Sandra, members of a family who were killed in a landslide occurred at Kottayam's Koottickal on Saturday

Two different landslides were also reported in the district - at Plappalli and Kavali.

Four bodies were retrieved at Plappalli panchayat. The deceased include Sonia (45) of Attuchalil house, her son Alan (12), Sarasamma (58) of Panthalattil, and Roshni (50) of Mundakasseri.

The body of Shalet Olickal (29) of Elamkadu, Rajamma (65) of Koovappally, Cicily (55) of Erattayar were also retrieved Sunday afternoon.

The Meenachil and Manimala rivers here are overflowing, inundating towns and blocking roads.

Several persons were reported missing in the landslide at Kokkayar in Idukki.

Of the eight missing here, five are children.

The rescue operations led by National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team here was hampered on account of heavy rains. However, locals were able to rescue as many as 17 people.

The bodies of four children buried under the slush were recovered in Idukki's Kokkayar after intense rescue efforts. They have been identified as Amin (10) and Amna (7), children of Siyad; Faisal's two sons - Afsan (8) and Ahiyan (4). Their bodies were shifted to the Kottayam Medical College Hospital.

The bodies of Jojy (44) of Vadasseril house, Shaji Chirayil (55), Siyad's wife Fouzia (28) were also found.

Search is on for their 7-year-old neighbour Sachu Shahul, and Ansi Sabu.

On Saturday, a car with two people - Nikhil and Nima - was swept away by the gushing waters at Arakkulam near Thodupuzha.

The bid to pull a car to the riverbank after it was swept away by the undercurrent on Moonunkvayal bridge near Arakkulam in Idukki district. Photo: Reju Arnold

A few hours later, their dead bodies were retrieved by the locals.

Though landslides occurred at Cholathadam in Poonjar Thekkekkara, Inchiyani near Mundakkayam, and Pullupara near Peruvanthanam in Idukki, no casualty was reported from these areas.

Several areas in the high ranges, including Koottikkal and Kokkayar panchayats, remain isolated with road access to these areas cut off after a bridge was washed away at Yendayar.

Many hapless families in the high range hamlet were displaced and became inmates of rehabilitation camps. Several elderly villagers said it was for the first time in their lives they were experiencing such intense rainfall.

State Revenue Minister K Rajan said an assistance of Rs 4 lakh will be given to the relatives of those who have lost their lives.

Meanwhile, a scientist at the Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT) claimed that the brief, intense rain spells in some regions in Kerala indicated mini cloudbursts, a factor that also led to casualties, damage and loss of properties. Citing more than 5 cm rain received in two hours in worst affected areas of Idukki and Kottayam districts, S Abhilash of the Department of Atmospheric Sciences, CUSAT said it was a "mesoscale mini-cloudburst type of event".

Mini cloud bursts are marked by intense short spells which may not exceed 10cm in one hour-a classical definition by India Meteorological Department. The Indian Navy said a helicopter from Naval Air Station, INS Garuda was launched in the morning to drop relief materials to the affected people.

Rescue activities led by the Kerala Fire And Rescue Services, NDRF and locals in Idukki's Kokkayar which witnessed a deadly landslide on Saturday. Photo: Reju Arnold

NDRF, Air Force join rescue ops

The National Disaster Management Force (NDRF) units have been deployed at Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, and Malappuram districts.

The recovery operation became further difficult as the team had to clear the entire landslide only after the road was cleared for movement of the JCB", an Army release said.

During the process of recovery, the Army team had salvaged large quantities of gold and expensive accessories which were immediately handed over to the Civil administration for further accountability.

The Indian Air Force will assist the rescue activities at Kokkayar using two helicopters on Sunday.

So far, 33 relief camps have been opened in Kottayam, 15 in Pathanamthitta and 12 in Alappuzha. The camps are functioning with strict adherence to COVID-19 protocol.

Rescue operations at Kanjirappally. Photo: Gibi Sam

Institutions shut, exams postponed

Higher educational institutions, which were scheduled to open on October 18, will now start on October 20.

Several Kerala varsities too have postponed their exams scheduled for Monday.

The varsities include Kerala University, Kannur University, MG University and CUSAT.

The new dates will be announced soon.

Highest rainfall in Peermade

As per the statistics of the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the highest rainfall in the last eight-and-a-half hours was reported in Peermade.

This was the statistic available till 5 pm on Saturday. Peermade recorded 240.5 mm rains. In Keerambara, it was 212.5 mm.

Other places where heavy rain was lashed and the quantum of rain in millimetres are as follows: Poonjar- 146.5, Cheruthoni- 140, Chalakudy-139.5, Thodupuzha- 139, Seethathodu- 120, Malayattoor-Neeleswaram- 120, Venthala;95, Muvattupuzha-86, Vazhakunnam- 83.5, Konni-71, Thenmala-55, Erimayur-45.5, Peringalkoothu-44.5, Munnar-36.5, Kayamkulam-26.5 and Kottarakkara- 22.5.

Helpline numbers

The authorities have asked the public to use helpline numbers 1912 (KSEB control room) and 1077 (District Disaster Control Authority) about any accidents that were caused due to the uprooting of trees or falling of electric lines.

A 24-hour district management room has been opened in Thrissur - 9400066921, 9400066922, 9400066925.