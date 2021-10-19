Idukki dam to be opened at 11 am, nothing to worry, assures KSEB chief

Idukki: As a precautionary measure in view of the torrential rains in Kerala the Idukki dam will be opened today at 11am. The three shutters of the Cheruthoni dam which forms part of the Idukki dam will be opened by 50 cm in order to regulate the water level.

The Idamalayar and Pamba dams were opened on Tuesday morning. The two shutters of the Idamalayar dam were opened 80 cm at 6am and the two shutters of Pamba dam were opened by 5am.

KSEB Chairman B Ashok has said that only one tenth of the water released in 2018 is being released now and there was no need for panic.

He said the water is being released now to avoid opening all the dams all together later when the rain intensifies.

In another development, the two shutters of Kakki-Aanathodu dam in Pathanamthitta were opened by 60 cm height. There might be a rise in water level in places situated on the banks of the Pamba River, especially in Kuttanad, Kozhencherry, Ranni and Chengannur, due to the release of the water.

Water level rising in Kuttanad

The water level in the Pamba and Achankovil rivers decreased on Monday. But the water levels in Lower Kuttanad and Upper Kuttanad areas have gone up due to the gush of water from the eastern hilly areas. The authorities started shifting people living in low-lying areas in Kuttanad to safer places. The help of the police is being utilised in many places to carry out the shifting process.

A single shutter of the Sholayar dam was opened on Monday. The situation is under control though the quantum of water in Athirapally Waterfalls and the Chalakudy River have gone up considerably.

Dams in Thiruvananthapuram, Palakkad districts

Earlier, the Neyyar Dam in the Thiruvananthapuram district was opened by 120 cm. But with the intensity of the rain going down, the shutters were lowered by 40 cm. Though the shutters in Parappar dam in Thenmala were opened by 1.60 m, they were lowered to 1.40 m by Monday afternoon.

The water from the dams in Pothundy, Kanjirapuzha, Chulliyar, Malampuzha and Mangalam in the Palakkad district are also being released as part of precautionary measures.

Government goes on firefighting mode

Earlier, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had entrusted the expert committee with taking a decision on the opening of dams. It was decided to give time for the public living in vulnerable areas to shift to safer places before the opening of the dams.

The people will be shifted from landslide-prone areas with immediate effect. Vehicles will not be allowed to pass through the roads which are inundated after the release of the water from dams.

Idukki District Collector Sheeba George has announced the closure of all tourism centres in the district till further orders.

Yellow alert in 11 districts

The weather experts are expecting heavy rain from Wednesday, October 20. Heavy rain is expected to continue till October 24.

Heavy rain is unlikely on Tuesday, the Met predicted. So, a Yellow alert has been declared in all districts except Kannur, Kasargod and Alappuzha for Wednesday. A Yellow alert has also been declared in 12 districts except Kannur and Kasargod for Thursday, October 21.

On Friday, October 22, a Yellow alert will be in place in 13 districts except Kasargod.

(As per the Met standards, a Red alert denotes heavy to extremely heavy rains of over 20 cm in 24 hours, while Orange alert signifies very heavy rains of 6 cm to 20 cm of rains. A Yellow alert, on the other hand, denotes heavy rainfall between 6 to 11 cm.)

Eastern winds

Even if there is no formation of low-pressure over the Bay of Bengal and the Arabian Sea, eastern winds intensify rain. Though a low-pressure phenomenon is now forming in the Bay of Bengal above West Bengal and Odisha coasts, it is unlikely to have much impact on Kerala now.