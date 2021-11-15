Heavy rain continues to rage in Kerala; death toll hits 4; water level in Idukki Dam rises

Pathanamthitta/Idukki: Heavy downpours continue unabated across Kerala as the death toll from rain-related incidents rose to four. The India Meteorological Department has warned that heavy rains are likely for the next three days and advised the public to remain alert.

The Met Department has issued Orange alert for Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod districts on Monday.

A Yellow alert is in place for Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Palakkad, Malappuram and Wayanad districts.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, in a Facebook post, asked everyone to be extra vigilant in view of the risk of landslides and other hazards due to the exceptional rainfall.

“Authorities and the public need to be extra vigilant in the event of heavy rains in Kerala as part of the westerly winds,” he said.

He also asked people living in landslide and flood-prone areas to relocate to safer places or nearby relief camps as there is a possibility of widespread rains in the coming hours.

The cleanliness of the camps, availability of food and a screening system for diseases should be ensured, he urged.

Red alert for dams

The heavy rains have led to water level in various dams in the state rising to the red alert mark, prompting the government to open one of the shutters of Cheruthoni dam which is part of the Idukki reservoir, on Sunday.

Shutter number 3 of Cheruthoni dam was raised by 40 centimetres on Saturday.

As per the latest update, the water level in the dam has reached 2399.10 feet.

Besides Idukki, red alert has been issued for Anayirangal, Ponmudi, Peringalkuthu, Kundala, Lower Periyar and Moozhiyar dams also.

Heavy rains inundated roads in several parts of southern Kerala and landslides were witnessed in some parts.

The Tamil Nadu government on Sunday morning announced that the water level in the Mullaperiyar Dam reached 140 ft, indicating that its shutters could be raised if water level rises further.

People living on both sides of the Periyar river should be extra vigilant as the shutters of the dam could be opened in the next 24 hours if water level goes up again and there is a possibility that excess water would overflow, the Idukki district administration said on Sunday.

At 3pm on Sunday, the water level in Mullaperiyar Dam was 140.10 ft and as per the Supreme Court directions, Tamil Nadu can retain water in the reservoir up to the 142 ft mark.

Meanwhile, two shutters of the Kakki-Aanathodu Dam have been opened 60 cm high. In heavy rain continues in its catchment area, shutters of the Pamba Dam will also be opened.

The shutters of the Thenmala Parappar Dam were opened 1.20 meter high. The water level in the dam, which can store water up to 115.82 m, rose to 114.92 m on Sunday.

Four deaths



The body of a three-year-old boy who fell into a swollen stream nearby his house in Thrissur's Pattepadam was recovered by a joint rescue team on Sunday. The rescue team consisting of police, Fire force and civil defence members found the body of Aarom Heaven, from a bund across the stream downstream.

Thiruvananthapuram native Thankarajan, 73, died on Sunday as a wall collapsed on him as he was stepping out after parking a lorry he was driving at Kalamassery in Ernakulam.

The body of Lalithabai, 76, who went missing after falling into a stream at Keezharoor in Thiruvananthapuram, was recovered on Sunday. Parassala native Jayaraj, 49, died on Sunday as an uprooted areca palm fell on him.

Extreme caution

The district administration of Pathanamthitta has advised extreme caution, especially by those living close to river banks or landslide-prone areas.

It advised moving people in landslide and flood-prone areas to relief camps.

Night travel has been banned in the high-range regions of Idukki district.

Visuals on news channels showed submerged roads in various parts of Pathanamthitta and Kollam districts.

Thunderstorms coupled with lightning are also very likely to occur at one or two places in the state till November 16, according to the IMD.

A red alert indicates heavy to extremely heavy rains of over 20 cm in 24 hours, while orange alert denotes very heavy rains from 6 cm to 20 cm of rains. A yellow alert means heavy rainfall between 6 to 11 cm.