Magician Muthukad brings the curtain down on his professional career

Thiruvananthapuram: Popular magician Gopinath Muthukad has announced that he would not be doing professional magic shows anymore.

Muthukad explained that he was ending his professional career to work for the Different Arts Centre, an initiative launched for the differently abled children at the Magic Planet in Kazhakoottam. He would be working towards raising it to the standards of a university.

Muthukad is bidding adieu to his professional life of four-and-a-half decades. He has decided not to hold shows for remuneration. But he would continue to be a magician as he will be teaching the differently-abled children.

Muthukad said that he became aware of the hardships and isolation suffered by these children and their families when he visited the 14 districts in 2016, as part of Malayala Manorama Nallapadam's 'Ardra Keralam' – an initiative for the welfare of differently abled children.

Subsequently, he formed a magic team named MPower for the differently abled children and this later went on to become the Different Arts Centre. Around 100 children are learning arts at this centre.

"I have envisaged various projects such as a universal empowerment centre for the differently abled children, sports centres, free therapy centre, research lab, vocational training for the mothers of these children, a museum for the creative works of the children, and special theatres," he explained.

My dream project gains strength from the support extended by the Keralites from various parts of the globe and the government, Muthukad added.