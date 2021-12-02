Kerala No 1 in alcohol consumption, Alappuzha leads in districts: NFHS-5

Thiruvananthapuram: The National Family Health Survey has revealed some interesting trends about alcohol consumption in Kerala which has been found to be the leader among other Indian states on this aspect.

The survey says 18.7 percent men in rural areas and 21 percent men in cities consume alcohol in Kerala.

If the national average of alcohol users above 15 years among men is 18.8 percent, in Kerala it is 19.9 percent.

Alcohol consumption in Alappuzha district is slightly more compared to other 13 districts of the state. The average number of alcohol users as per population ratio is the highest in Alappuzha district in Kerala. The data reveals that among men 29 percent consume alcohol in Alappuzha.

As per the Kerala Beverages Corporation (BEVCO) sales records, the most favourite drink of tipplers in Alappuzha is rum. As per the last one month's sales report, Alappuzha tipplers consumed 90,684 cases of rum. All put together, including beer and other brands, a total of 1.4 lakh cases were sold.

Only 0.2 percent women in Alappuzha consume alcohol.

Choice of Kottayam

Kottayam district is close behind in total alcohol consumption with the alcohol users among men being 27.4 percent. Only 0.6 percent women in Kottayam district consume alcohol.

Brandy is the most sought-after liqour type for men in Kottayam district, followed by rum.

Thrissur not far behind

The third place in alcohol consumption goes to Thrissur district. Here 26.2 percent men and only 0.2 percent women consume alcohol. Thrissur people love brandy and they don't have much linking for rum.

Other findings

Malappuram district has the lowest liquor consumption figures. Here only 7.7 pecent men consume alcohol. The most favourite brand for the few drinkers here is brandy.

The habit of alcohol consumption among women is more in Wayanad district 1.2 percent.

Tipplers in Ernakulam, Idukki, Kannur, Kasargod, Palakkad, Wayanad district love brandy. Kollam, Kozhikode, Pathanamthitta and Thiruvananthapuram have a liking for rum.