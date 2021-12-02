Teacher sets up camera phone in school loo, arrested, booked under POCSO Act

Pinarayi, Kannur: A teacher was arrested for setting up a hidden camera using his mobile phone in the school's washroom, police said.

Identifying the accused as K Naushad, 36, Dharmadom police said he had been teaching Arabic in the RC Amala Basic Upper Primary School.

He has been charged under the relevant sections of the Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Police found several visuals stored in his mobile phone.

The incident came to light after a girl found the phone and informed her parents, who alerted the school authorities. The headmistress reported the matter to the police, which led to the man's arrest.

A court later remanded him in custody.