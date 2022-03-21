Ravi Pillai's RP Group procures Airbus H145 luxury chopper, first in India

Thiruvananthapuram: RP Group chairman Dr B Ravi Pillai has procured India's first Airbus H145, a luxury helicopter costing about Rs 100 crore. Only 1,500 H145s are flying around the world.

The chopper took its inaugural flight from Kovalam to The Raviz Ashtamudi with RP Group Vice-Chairman on board on Sunday.

The Business Development Deputy Manager of Raviz Hotels, M S Sharath, said the helicopter has been planned to conduct luxury tours, enabling guests to soak in the beautiful sights and taste of Malabar, Ashtamudi and the Arabian Sea, all in one single day.

The RP Group has helipads at The Raviz Kadavu in Kozhikode, The Raviz Ashtamudi in Kollam, and The Raviz Kovalam in Thiruvananthapuram.

The helicopter, with a seating capacity of seven besides the pilot, could operate at an elevation of even 20,000 feet.

Known for its safety features, the chopper boasts of energy absorbing seats which ensure the safety of its passengers in case of an accident. Additionally, chances of fuel leakage, too, is minimal. The H145 is also equipped with advanced wireless communication system.