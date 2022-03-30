Actor Parvathy Thiruvothu condemns delay in publishing Hema panel report

Thiruvananthapuram: Noted actor Parvathy Thiruvothu has criticized the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government in Kerala for its reluctance to publicly release the report of the Hema Committee constituted to study the challenges faced by women working in the Malayalam film industry.

Speaking at a session at the Soorya Festival in the state capital, Parvathy quipped that the government would hopefully publish the report during the next election. "During election time, the government will become woman-friendly," she said.

According to Parvathy, the report contained several damaging observations against some noted figures in the film industry.

"Severe pressure is being exerted by powerful people related to movies to keep the report in cold storage," she added.

"Even three years after finalizing the report, it has not been published. Instead, another committee has been formed to study this report. After maybe five years, one more panel could be constituted," she said.