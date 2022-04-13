Love Jihad: CPM washes hands of row; ex-MLA owns up, says even EMS erred

The CPM has washed its hands of the latest 'love jihad' row in Kerala by blaming political rivals for trying to flare up the issue.

The party has, however, prompted an apology from its former MLA George M Thomas, who triggered the row over the marriage of Shejin, a Muslim youth and local DYFI leader to Joisna Mary Joseph, a Christian woman in Kodenchery in the Kozhikode district.

Thomas, who allegedly made a love jihad reference on the marriage had said it threatened to cause friction between the party and the local Christian community that was "getting closer to the party".

The CPM Kozhikode district secretariat that met Wednesday said that it has found a slip up on the part of George M Thomas and that he regretted it.

In fact, Thomas, who is a member of the district secretariat offered an apology saying "even EMS had erred".

"It is the party's declared policy that there is no love jihad. So then how can I say anything on the contrary," said Thomas.

'Our life, our choice'

Meanwhile, the couple said they chose each other and were standing by their decision.

"It is an individual's choice to choose whom they want to make their partner," said Joisna, who had earlier informed a court of her intention to continue with Shejin.

"We knew each other for some time, but it was in the last 5-6 months that we fell in love. We waited for her to come back from abroad," said Shejin.

'Love jihad, a made-up lie'

While the party was being criticised, the CPM and its youth wing, DYFI made aggressive attempts to reiterate its stand on 'love jihad'.

"Will promote secular marriages, love jihad is a made-up lie," the DYFI Kerala declared. The statement was endorsed by AA Rahim MP and minister PA Muhammad Riyas, who said 'love jihad' was the BJP and the Sangh Parivar's made-up lie to promote Islamophobia.

"The party has a clear view on this that 'Love Jihad' is a 'lie bomb'. It is the BJP's attempt to cause friction between communities," said state minister Muhammad Riyas.