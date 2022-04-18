Malayalam
Man, lover held for misappropriating Rs 1.2 cr from his NRI wife's bank account

Onmanorama Staff
Published: April 18, 2022 01:29 AM IST
fraud case
Kozhikode-native Siju K Jose (52) and Kayamkulam-native Priyanka (30).
Topic | Alappuzha

A man, who misappropriated Rs 1.2 crore from his NRI wife's bank account was arrested with his lover.

The accused are Siju K Jose (52), Kokkanatt House, Velamkode, Kodenchery in Kozhikode and his lover Priyanka (30) of Bhasura Bhavanam, Puthuppally Govindamuttom in Kayamkulam.

Siju's wife works as a nurse in the USA and they have joint accounts in Bank of America and Capital One. It was from these accounts that Siju allegedly transferred Rs 1,20,45,000 to the HDFC Bank account in the name of Priyanka.

Later, they used the money for personal purposes, said the police.

After a case was registered, the two fled to Nepal.

The police then issued a lookout circular based on which they were nabbed at the New Delhi Airport the other day.

A team of Kerala Police officers led by Alappuzha District Police Chief J Jaydev and comprising Kayamkulam DySP Alex Baby, CI Muhammad Shafi, SI Niyas and CPOs Binumon, Arun and Athulyamol took the two into custody.

They have been remanded.

