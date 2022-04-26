Alappuzha MCH authorities fleece patients undergoing scanning

Alappuzha: By giving a rude shock to the poor, the authorities at the Alappuzha Medical College Hospital are fleecing patients who undergo MRI-CT scanning.

The highest rates for undertaking various scanning tests are currently being charged by the Alappuzha MCH compared to other medical colleges in the State.

The irony is that such an overcharging for availing the service is occurring at the scanning units set up wholly using government funds.

Scanning machines were installed at all government medical colleges in the State solely using government funds.

An MRI scanning machine was installed at the Alappuzha MCH in 2018 by spending Rs 11 lakh.

The Hospital Development Society (HDC) is the nodal agency for the upkeep of scanning machines. But the patients are not benefitting even as the government is releasing funds from time to time for running these scanning units.

The government-run lab at the MCH is charging the same rates for scanning that the Hindlab set up by the HLL at the hospital is taking from the patients.

On an average, 85 CT scans and 25 MRI scans are done at the Alappuzha MCH daily.

The victims of road accidents that mainly happen on the National Highway are usually taken to the Alappuzha MCH first.

Many such victims are usually asked to undergo scanning. The exorbitant rates for scanning is causing severe hardship to them.

The most affordable rates for scanning in the State are at the Ernakulam General Hospital.